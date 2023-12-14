Padilla seeks fresh Charter reform, to focus on elective officials

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla has filed a resolution seeking to amend the Charter expand the current number of senators and expand the term of office of elective officials.

Filed on Wednesday, the last day of session before Congress' Christmas break, Padilla's Resolution of Both Houses No. 5 seeks to amend the Constitution's Section 4 of Article VII (Executive Department), which if approved or adopted by both Houses of Congress, would give the President and Vice President a four-year term each, with one reelection.

The electorate will also be required to elect a president and vice president as “joint candidates.”

“Ito experience nating lahat talaga, 'pag magaling ang pangulo kulang ang anim na taon tapos wala siyang reelection. 'Pag medyo nganga ang presidente, sobra ang 6 taon. Kaya dapat sana tutal naman sa mga dati nating Consti, 4 years yan at 4 years may reelection bakit di natin subukan yan?” Padilla pointed out.



“Yan ang bago naming panukala bago pumasok ang sinabi sa HOR. At gusto namin sana ang president and VP hindi na tayo naghahalal nang hiwalay. Dapat maghalal magkasama,” he added.

In RBH No. 5, Padilla is also aiming to amend Section 2, Article VI (Legislative Department) of the 1987 Constitution to increase the current 24-man Senate to 54 senators.



The additional 30 senators will be “elected by the qualified voters from each legislative region apportioned among the provinces, cities, and Metropolitan Manila area.”



“Panahon na para magkaroon ng tamang representation ang mga region. At sa palagay ko naman handa ang Senado diyan dahil noong huling pumasyal kami sa bagong gusali ng Senado, ang daming opisina. Sabi ko parang handa itong Senadong madagdagan ng senators,” Padilla said.



The senator filed RBH No. 5 as a show of support to House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s announcement regarding his chamber's prioritization of Charter change next year, which Padilla said should include both the economic and political provisions of the 1987 Constitution.



“Kaya ako masaya sa hakbang ng HOR, maaga nila gusto pag-usapan. Sana lang may puntahan, kasi nakakalungkot pag inaasahaan. Ang issue ngayon ekonomiya. Yan ang issue,” said Padilla, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.

“Dahil sa totoo lang po, hindi ko maintindihan bakit sa Pilipinas ginawa nating Bible ang consti, ayaw nating amyendahan man lang. Sana buksan natin pag-iisip natin kung gusto natin ng pagbabago sa Pilipinas,” he added.



On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and Senators Imee Marcos, Chiz Escudero, and JV Ejercito, all expressed their reservations about the planned chacha of the House of Representatives.

Padilla said that while he respects the opinion of his “veteran” colleagues, it is also important to listen to the opinion of others and take the chance for change.