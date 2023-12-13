Sen. Imee Marcos on Cha-cha House bid: 'Ang kulit naman'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Imee Marcos echoed on Wednesday (December 13, 2023) President Ferdinand Marcos' earlier sentiments on the proposed 2024 charter change in the House of Representatives, saying it is not timely and the government has other things to focus on.

"Ang kulit naman. Sinabi na ni [President Marcos Jr.] na hindi napapanahon kasi dapat nakatutok tayo sa hanapbuhay ng tao at ibagsak ang presyo ng bigas at iba pang bilihin," the senator said.

"At dalawang beses na ibinasura 'yan nang todo-todo ng Senado. Ba't pagpipilitan? Bakit gano'n? Ang kulit," she added.

When asked on why she thinks the charter change bid keeps on getting proposed, she said, "Baka may gustong mag-prime minister na hindi manalo sa presidente." — Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News