Senators uninterested in charter change initiatives by House

Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:22 AM

Philippine senators remain cold to a proposal by House lawmakers to begin charter amendments next year.

The Philippine president’s sister, Senator Imee Marcos, insisted more pressing issues need their attention. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023
