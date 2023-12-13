Home > News Senators uninterested in charter change initiatives by House ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine senators remain cold to a proposal by House lawmakers to begin charter amendments next year. The Philippine president’s sister, Senator Imee Marcos, insisted more pressing issues need their attention. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate House of Representatives charter change