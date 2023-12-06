SMNI franchise hearing resumes Monday

Members of the House of Representatives open the 2nd regular session of the 19th Congress on July 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Committee on Legislative Franchises will resume its investigation on the alleged violations of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) franchise on Monday, according to Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel.

Pimentel told reporters that the panel has so far found that SMNI violated Sections 4, 10, 11 and 12 of their franchise. Section 4 is concerned with responsibility to the public. This, Pimentel says, was violated because the network was found to spread disinformation and harassment.

"There is now a pattern of harassment being done by SMNI. This is already a detriment to public interest," Pimentel said.

He also explained that SMNI changed ownership without congressional consent, which is a violation of Section 10 that renders the franchise automatically revoked.

"Ngayon nakalagay po dito, failure to report to Congress such change of ownership shall render the franchise ipso facto revoked. Meaning automatic ho na ire-revoke yun," Pimentel said.

On the other hand, Pimentel said Section 11 was violated because SMNI failed to sell 30% of its stocks to the public.

"Non-compliance of which shall render the franchise ipso facto revoked na naman po automatically revoked po yan," Pimentel said.

Pimentel told ANC earlier Wednesday that there is a "big" possibility that the broadcast franchise of the SMNI news channel will be revoked due to their alleged violations.

There is also a chance that SMNI anchors Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz will spend the holidays in detention at the House because the House has only 3 session days left during which they have to adopt the committee report on the SMNI investigation.

The two were held in contempt for disrespectful behavior towards the lawmakers.

"Kung 'di po ma-adopt 'yung committee report sa plenary next week, tatlong araw na lang 'yung session days natin. Then I'm sad to say, there's a high probability that they will be spending Christmas and New Year doon sa detention natin sa Kongreso," said Pimentel.

Just last Monday, PBA Party List Rep. Margarita Ignacia Nograles filed House Resolution 1499 that urged the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operations of Swara Sug Media Corporation, also known as SMNI.

Nograles accused SMNI of violating the terms of its congressional franchise under Republic Act 11422.

Badoy and Celiz were subsequently held in contempt on Tuesday during the congressional inquiry into allegations of fake news peddling against SMNI.

RELATED VIDEO