MANILA - PBA Party List Rep. Margarita Ignacia Nograles has filed House Resolution 1499 that urges the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operations of Swara Sug Media Corporation, also known as Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Nograles accused SMNI of violating the terms of its congressional franchise under Republic Act 11422.



"Pending the recommendation of the Committee on Legislative Franchises on the alleged violations of SMNI, it is the duty of the National Telecommunications Commission to immediately stop the deliberate dissemination of false information that may generate cynicism and mistrust on matters involving public interest," the resolution said.



The resolution said SMNI failed in its responsibility to the public by deliberately disseminating false information, specifically in the case of a claim by an SMNI anchor Jeffrey "Ka Eric" Celiz, that House Speaker Martin Romualdez has a P1.8 billion travel fund that Celiz later admitted was erroneous.



"With the admission that the source of information was wrong and that the information was not vetted, in addition to the various complaints filed against the SMNI for fake news peddling and red-tagging, it is clear that SMNI violated its responsibility to the public not to use its stations or facilities for the deliberate dissemination of false information or willful misrepresentation to the detriment of the public interest," HR 1499 said.



Before adjourning the plenary session on Monday, the House authorized the franchise committee to act on the resolution.

The House of Representatives has tasked its Committee on Legislative Franchises to investigate the spread of claims that Romualdez spent over P1.8 billion in travel funds, which the chamber has called "baseless" and a "blatant attempt to spread misinformation."

An official from SMNI later apologized for the insinuation about Romualdez's travel fund.

