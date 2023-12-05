House panel cites 2 SMNI hosts in contempt

SMNI anchors Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz and Lorraine Badoy. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A House panel has cited two hosts of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) for “refusal to answer question in a relevant inquiry” and for “acting in a disrespectful manner” during Tuesday’s resumption of the congressional inquiry into allegations of fake news peddling against SMNI.



The move to cite SMNI anchor Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz in contempt came after he repeatedly refused to name his source, who gave erroneous information on the alleged P1.8 billion travel expenses of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Celiz said the Sotto Law protects accredited journalists from being compelled to reveal the source of a news report or information, unless such revelation is demanded by the security of the state.



But House Committee on Legislative Franchises Chairperson and Paranaque City 2nd District Rep. Gus Tambunting asked whether Celiz is an accredited journalist, adding that the same law provides for congressional probes.



"It will create a very dangerous and negative precedent on protection of source provided by law. I will refuse,” Celiz told the panel.



"Ang sabi ng SMNI, hindi nila pananagutan ang gagawin nyo, at hindi na nga raw kayo empleyado sabi nila. So hindi namin agad agad kayang tanggapin ang inyong mungkahi. Pangalawa, I would like to remind you that this is a House inquiry, which is provided for by the Sotto Law,” Tambunting replied.



"Mr. Celiz has already violated two provisions of Section 11. The first one, acting in a disrespectful manner. The second one, which is more important, is his refusal to answer the question in a relevant inquiry. On this note, I move to cite in contempt Mr. Celliz on these two grounds under Section 11,” Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel said.



“Thank you to this kangaroo court,” Celiz said before he was escorted out of the hearing room.



The panel also cited SMNI host and former anti-communist task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy in contempt for failing to accurately answer questions regarding advertisers.



"Magkatabi kayo hindi pa kayo magkasundo kung ano ba talaga ang totoo. Sabi mo (Badoy) may tatlong nag-aadvertise, sabi ng katabi mo, wala. Paano namin kayo paniniwalaan?” Quezon 2nd District Rep. Jay-jay Suarez asked.



"Please refrain from lying, kasi nakalagay sa revenue submitted niyo… wala akong nakita noong binabanggit n’yo kanina na mayroon kayong kinita na idineklara nyo rito. In other words, you are lying,” Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez added.



“Refusal to answer relevant inquiry, acting in a disrespectful manner because she was found lying. That would be my reason to declare her in contempt,” Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. moved.



The motion was seconded by Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop.



"I am deeply saddened by what I’ve seen today. But I respect the committee, because this is how I was brought up by my father, to be honorable. And to have my fullest trust in the institution. Hindi natitinag ‘yan,” Badoy told the committee.



Both Badoy and Celiz will be detained at the House of Representatives until the committee report on the inquiry is adopted by the House plenary.



HEATED DISCUSSION



Earlier in the hearing, a heated discussion ensued between Celiz and Abang Lingkod Party List Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano.

Celiz requested the panel to strike from the panel’s records the statements he issued last hearing, citing the absence of a competent legal counsel.



"I believe my constitutional rights were violated,” Celiz said.



“He is out of order. You cannot dictate on this House and you cannot move, only members of this House… Do not lecture us,” Paduano replied.



“I am not lecturing. I am standing up for my right,” Celiz insisted.



“We might cite you in contempt,” Paduano warned.



“Then so be it. Walang karapatan ang invited guests dito na magpahayag...I am going to be detained at this chamber, I am submitting myself to the country…my constitutional rights are violated,” Celiz said.



"The point of order is all about your manifestation to… patapusin mo ako! Wag kang maging bastos. Patapusin mo ako… I am not stopping him to issue statement. What I’m pointing out of order is the manifestation that the previous statement or the previous record should be stricken out,” Paduano explained.



"No one is curtailing your right. Kaya ka nga nandito, binibigyan ka ng panahon, ng oras para magsalita. Do not play to the crowd saying your rights are violated in this committee. It’s not,” Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers noted.



FRANCHISE VIOLATION?



Pimentel, meanwhile, alleged that SMNI violated a provision of their franchise, citing complaints over alleged red-tagging committed by certain hosts, which aired on the broadcast network’s program.



"Makikita talaga natin, SMNI is not a responsible network. SMNI is being used as a platform to malign, to destroy, sisiraan ang isang tao, isang entity, which is, a clear violation of Section 4, responsibility to the public,” he said.



"Official stand ‘yun ng NTF-ELCAC. Hindi ko ‘yun personal na opinion. I can submit documents and proof regarding this,” Badoy replied.



The MTRCB told the panel that it is also looking into a complaint against SMNI for airing a program that supposedly contained death threats. It issued a warning to the broadcast network that repeated infractions will be dealt with more severely.



Last December 4, SMNI withdrew from the media organization Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.