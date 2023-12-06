There's 'big' chance SMNI franchise will be revoked: Pimentel

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — There is a "big" possibility that the broadcast franchise of SMNI News Channel will be revoked, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said Wednesday, citing the outlet's alleged violations.

"There is a really big possibility [of] revoking," Pimentel told ANC when asked about the chance that Congress, which has the exclusive authority over media franchises, will cancel SMNI's license.

The lawmaker said his colleagues passed on Tuesday a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission "to suspend the airing of SMNI."

"It is now up to the National Telecommunications Commission whether they will act on it," Pimentel noted.

He added that there is already a bill that is being passed to revoke the franchise of SMNI.

"Based on the two hearings I attended we have evidence proving that they violated several sections of their franchise and it is a ground we have every reason to revoke the franchise," he said.

SMNI, a media company allied with former President Rodrigo Duterte, is facing a congressional inquiry for allegedly spreading lies about House Speaker Martin Romualdez's travel expenses, which allegedly reached P1.8 billion in just one year.

Pimentel said SMNI is also facing complaints for red-tagging personalities including former Vice-President Leni Robredo.