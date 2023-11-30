x

House probes SMNI for Romualdez travel budget claims

A media company allied with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced a congressional probe for allegedly spreading lies about the House Speaker's travel expenses.

A lawyer for the Sonshine Media Network sought to disassociate it from televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte's spiritual adviser. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023
