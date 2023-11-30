Home > News House probes SMNI for Romualdez travel budget claims ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2023 11:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A media company allied with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced a congressional probe for allegedly spreading lies about the House Speaker's travel expenses. A lawyer for the Sonshine Media Network sought to disassociate it from televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte's spiritual adviser. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rodrigo Duterte Apollo Quiboloy SMNI House of Representatives