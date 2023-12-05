SMNI anchor detained by House panel, calls committee 'kangaroo court'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Tuesday (December 5) cited in contempt and ordered the detention of SMNI anchor Jeffrey Celiz, after he refused to name his source in accusing Speaker Martin Romualdez of spending P1.8 billion in travel funds in one year.

During the panel hearing, Celiz repeatedly invoked his right not to answer any question from the lawmakers, leading to an explosive argument with committee members and the motion to cite him in contempt.

The committee later approved the motion to detain Celiz within the premises of the House of Representatives "until the adoption of the committee report at the plenary."

Just before he was escorted out of the hearing, Celiz called the committee a "kangaroo court" with his fist raised.

(Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News)