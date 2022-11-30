The Manila local government leads the offering of flowers before the birth site monument of Andres Bonifacio in Manila on Bonifacio Day, Nov. 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A great grand nephew of Andres Bonifacio reminded Filipinos on Wednesday to follow the values of the Katipunan as the country marked the hero's 159th birth anniversary.

Lawyer Gary Bonifacio was a guest at the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City, where he was asked by reporters about his favorite lesson from his ancestor.

“Ang buhay na hindi ginigugol sa isang banal at malaking kadahilanan ay kahoy na walang lilim kung di man damong makamandag. Ibig po sabihin noon parang hinihimok nila na dapat ke mahirap o mayaman, kung anuman ang katayuan mo sa buhay dapat mabuhay ka nang maayos,” Bonifacio said, quoting from the Kartilla ng Katipunan.

(A life that is not dedicated to a holy and great purpose is a tree without shade, if not a poisonous weed. This means that whether you are poor or rich, whatever your status in life, you should live properly.)

The hero's descendant also called for good governance.

“Marapat lang na po yung mga ganitong maling pamamalakad sa pamahalaan ay iwaksi at wag na tularan,” he said.

(We should reject and refrain from emulating bad governance.)

Born in Tondo as the eldest in a brood of 5, Andres Bonifacio was orphaned at the age of 14 and from then on became his family's breadwinner. He was self-taught, read classic French novels, and penned manifestos and nationalist poetry.

Bonifacio formed and led the Katipunan, a secret society that sought to overthrow 3 centuries of Spanish rule.

Bonifacio and his troops launched an armed revolution against Spain by tearing up their resident certificates or cedulas in what came to be known as “The Cry of Pugadlawin.”

Bonifacio's birth anniversary is a regular holiday.

The hero's remains have been lost in time, which is why to this day, he has no tomb, said Gary Bonifacio, an election officer in Manila.

