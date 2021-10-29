Duterte sets 2022 holidays, special days

MANILA — Malacañang released on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of holidays and special days for 2022.
Duterte in Proclamation No. 1236 said the following regular holidays, non-working days, and special working days would be observed next year.
REGULAR HOLIDAYS
- Jan. 1 - New Year's Day
- April 9 - Araw ng Kagitingan
- April 14 - Maundy Thursday
- April 15 - Good Friday
- May 1 - Labor Day
- June 12 - Independence Day
- Aug. 29 - National Heroes Day
- Nov. 30 - Bonifacio Day
- Dec. 25 - Christmas Day
- Dec. 30 - Rizal Day
SPECIAL (NON-WORKING DAYS)
- Feb. 1 - Chinese New Year
- Feb. 25 - People Power Revolution Anniversary
- April 16 - Black Saturday
- Aug. 21 - Ninoy Aquino Day
- Nov. 1 - All Saints' Day
- Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
SPECIAL (WORKING) DAYS
- Nov. 2 - All Souls' Day
- Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve
- Dec. 31 - Last Day of the Year
"For the country to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruptions and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead," Duterte said.
Proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be issued upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on which dates these Islamic holidays should fall, he said.
Duterte tasked the labor department with promulgating guidelines for the proclamation.