Duterte sets 2022 holidays, special days

MANILA — Malacañang released on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of holidays and special days for 2022.

Duterte in Proclamation No. 1236 said the following regular holidays, non-working days, and special working days would be observed next year.

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

Jan. 1 - New Year's Day

April 9 - Araw ng Kagitingan

April 14 - Maundy Thursday

April 15 - Good Friday

May 1 - Labor Day

June 12 - Independence Day

Aug. 29 - National Heroes Day

Nov. 30 - Bonifacio Day

Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

Dec. 30 - Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING DAYS)

Feb. 1 - Chinese New Year

Feb. 25 - People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 16 - Black Saturday

Aug. 21 - Ninoy Aquino Day

Nov. 1 - All Saints' Day

Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary



SPECIAL (WORKING) DAYS

Nov. 2 - All Souls' Day

Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve

Dec. 31 - Last Day of the Year



"For the country to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruptions and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead," Duterte said.

Proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be issued upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on which dates these Islamic holidays should fall, he said.

Duterte tasked the labor department with promulgating guidelines for the proclamation.

