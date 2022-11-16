People visit the Kartilya ng Katipunan shrine as the local government of Manila launched its Christmas decorations around the city on November 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday issued a new proclamation revising the list of regular holidays and added a special non-working day for next year.

In signing Proclamation No. 90, Marcos said there was a need to follow the principle of economics by implementing a longer weekend which "will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country."

REVISED LIST: 2023 holidays

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

- Jan. 1 (Sunday) - New Year's Day

-April 10 (Monday nearest April 9) - Araw ng Kagitingan

-April 6 - Maundy Thursday

-April 7 - Good Friday

-May 1 (Monday) - Labor Day

-June 12 (Monday) - Independence Day

-Aug. 28 (Last Monday of August) - National Heroes Day

-Nov. 27 (Monday nearest Nov. 30) - Bonifacio Day

-Dec. 25 (Monday) - Christmas Day

-Dec. 30 - Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAYS

-Feb. 25 - EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

-April 8 - Black Saturday

-Aug. 21 (Monday) - Ninoy Aquino Day

-Nov. 1 (Wednesday) - All Saints' Day

-Dec. 8 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

-Dec. 31- Last day of the year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL (NON-WORKING) DAY

- Nov. 2 (Thursday)

- Jan. 2 (Monday)

The President set Jan. 2 as an additional special non-working day in consideration of Filipinos visiting their relatives on New Year's celebration and to help them spend time with their family.

Nov. 30, the annual date of observation for Bonifacio Day, may still be declared a working day, Marcos said.

Marcos said all other provisions of Proclamation No. 42 series of 2022 will still be in effect.