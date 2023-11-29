MANILA — The co-accused of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves, Jr. pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder in connection to the March 4 assassination of governor Roel Degamo and nine others.



However, accused Teves, who was last seen in Timor Leste in September, as well as Capt. Lloyd Garcia II and Marvin Miranda, were not arraigned.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 barred the media from entering the courtroom. But according to lawyer Paris Real, the arraignment that was deferred several times due to pending motions finally pushed through on Wednesday afternoon.



Those who pleaded not guilty included the following.



• Rogelio Antipolo, Jr.

• Rommel Pattaguan

• Winrich Isturis

• John Louie Gonyon

• Dahniel Lora

• Eulogio Gonyon, Jr.

• Joric Labrador

• Joven Javier

• Benjie Rodriguez

• Jhudiel Rivero and

• Nigel Electona



Real, the legal counsel of Garcia, said their motion to quash was denied by the court but they would file a motion for reconsideration.

