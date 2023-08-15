Embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Multiple murder cases have already been filed against suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in his home province, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said Tuesday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said cases have to be filed in Negros Oriental first before transferring them to Manila.

Prosecutor Gen. Benedicto Malcontento confirms murder charges for 3 killings in 2019 have been filed vs Rep. Arnolfo Teves in Negros Oriental.



Teves is being tagged in the killing of Michael Dungog, a former Negros Oriental provincial board member, who was shot on March 25, 2019 in Dumaguete City.

The suspended lawmaker will also be charged for the killing of Lester Bato, a bodyguard of a mayoral candidate on May 26, 2019; and Pacito Libron, who was an alleged hitman linked to Teves.

Teves is also accused of orchestrating the March 4 bloodbath that killed Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others.

The lawmaker, who remains overseas and was last located in Timor-Leste, was recently declared a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

— Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

