Embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) has designated suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. as a terrorist for allegedly masterminding the March 4 bloodbath that killed Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others.

The council also named the embattled lawmaker as the leader of the "Teves Terrorist Group."

Eleven others, including his younger brother and former governor Pryde Henry Teves, and his alleged bagman Marvin Miranda, were also tagged as terrorists.

Also tagged by the ATC as among those involved in the so-called terrorist group were Teves' former bodyguard Nigel Electona, Tomasino Aledro, Rogelio Antipolo, Hannah Mae Oray, Rommel Pattaguan, Winrich Isturis, John Louie Gonyon, Dahniel Lora, Eulogio Gonyon Jr., and Jomarie Catubay.

In its resolution dated July 26, the ATC said Rep. Teves was the alleged leader and mastermind of the group, while his brother and Electona "provided material support."

"Investigation also reveals that Hannah Mae Sumero Oray handles the operational funds for the killings while Marvin H. Miranda acts as organizer and recruiter of personnel for specific terrorist attacks," the ATC said.

The designation ended a months-long process for the ATC to brand Teves as an alleged terrorist, a plan first announced by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in April.

"In this case, the activities that led to the killing on March 4, all are covered under the anti-terror law: the recruitment, the financing, the purchase of firearms, the distribution of firearms," Remulla had said.

Teves remains overseas and was last located in Timor-Leste, refusing to return to the Philippines due to purported threats to his life.

He also remains suspended due to his continued absence from his duties at the House of Representatives.

The Degamo camp had expressed support for the move to tag Teves as a terrorist, with lawyer Levito Baligod saying they had "concrete evidence" linking the embattled lawmaker to terror groups in Mindanao.

"We have concrete evidence to prove that he is... in a tactical alliance with the communist terrorist group and the local terrorist groups in Mindanao," he told ANC's "Headstart" last April.

A day before Teves' "terrorist" tag was officially announced, his alleged gunman Alex Mayagma was killed in a police operation inside his rooster farm in Barangay Malabugas, Bayawan City on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: