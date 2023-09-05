Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — A Manila court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest against expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves and 3 others over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 said it found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant against Teves, Angelo Palagtiw, a certain "Gie Ann," and Capt. Lloyd Garcia II.

It also ordered the transfer of Nigel Electona to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City from the Manila City Jail.

Teves and 4 others were charged with 10 counts of murder and several counts of frustrated and attempted murder over the killing Degamo and 9 others in March, the justice department confirmed last week.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Teves is facing other murder cases due to the killing of Michael Dungog, a former Negros Oriental provincial board member, who was shot on March 25, 2019 in Dumaguete City, as well as the killing of Lester Bato, a bodyguard of a mayoral candidate on May 26, 2019; and Pacito Libron, who was an alleged hitman linked to Teves.

The former lawmaker has repeatedly denied involvement in the killings. He refused to return to the Philippines due to alleged threats to his life.



The House of Representatives in August expelled Teves from the chamber over his continued absence from his duties.

Teves and 11 others were tagged as terrorists in the same month by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

Watch more News on iWantTFC