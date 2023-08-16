Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday expelled embattled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. from the chamber over his continued absence from his duties, amid allegations of masterminding the assassination of his political nemesis former governor Roel Degamo.

In its second plenary session, the House voted 265-0-3 to expel Teves from his duties as a lawmaker representing Negros Oriental's third district.

Three lawmakers, among them ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, abstained from voting, citing supposed implications of the panel's discussion of Teves' designation as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

During the session, the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges revealed that it had unanimously recommended to expel Teves, citing 3 reasons:

- His pursuit of asylum in Timor-Leste

- His continued absence without leave in violation of House rules

- "Indecent behavior" on social media that supposedly discredits the House of Representatives

Ethics panel chair Rep. Felimon Espares said Teves' "gravity of misconduct" compelled his committee to make the recommendation to expel the lawmaker, saying there was "more than sufficient basis" in its decision.

His consistent pursuit of asylum in Timor-Leste also meant "abandonment of office," Espares added.

"The committee understands that as a public officer and legislator, Rep. Teves is held to higher ethical standards especially when the acts violate the very same laws the Congress has arduously passed," he said.

The panel does not usually disclose its recommendations until they are acted upon by the plenary.

The decision concluded the committee's months-long probe into Teves, who was tagged as a terrorist earlier in August as the panel's investigation were held behind closed doors.

Several others, including his younger brother and former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves and his alleged bagman Marvin Miranda, were also tagged as terrorists behind the "Teves Terrorist Group" supposedly operating in the province.

But Espares clarified that while Teves' terrorist tag was discussed during the panel's probe, it was not among the grounds in its recommendation to expel him.

The Congress' lower chamber had previously sanctioned Teves with 2 60-day suspensions after he failed to report to work last March, even as his travel authority had expired that month.

Teves had claimed to be in the United States for stem cell treatment when Degamo and 9 others were murdered by a group of armed men in the former governor's private compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4.

He remains overseas as he adamantly refuses to return to the Philippines despite assurances from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., citing purported threats to his life.

Teves is facing a string of murder charges, including the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental board member and erstwhile Degamo ally Miguel Dungog.

On Tuesday, more murder raps were filed against the embattled lawmaker over the killings of Lester Bato, a bodyguard of a mayoral candidate in May 2019, and his alleged former hitman Pacito Libron.

Teves' camp has yet to issue a reaction after the House's decision.

RELATED VIDEO: