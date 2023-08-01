Gov't freezes Teves assets after terrorist tag

MANILA — The Philippine government has frozen the assets of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. after being tagged as a "terrorist" by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) legal officer Luis Warren said the issuance of the freeze order was based under the Anti-Terrorism Act's Section 25 in relation to Section 26.

"The assets of the designated individual, groups of persons, organization or association above-mentioned shall be subject to the authority of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMIC) to freeze pursuant to Section 11 of Republic Act No. 10168 [or The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012]," the law read.

"So, upon the designation of an individual or organization, it is ministerial upon the part of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to issue an ex parte order to freeze without delay the assets of the subjects in this case. So, that’s all," Warren told Palace reporters.

Justice Spokesperson Nicolas Felix Ty said this process does not need to hear the side of Rep. Teves, since he could run away with his assets if he knew about the information first hand.

"Iyon ang proseso na nakalagay sa [Anti-Terrorism Act] at sa implementing rules na ang designation hindi kailangan na marinig ang panig ng dini-designate – ano ang dahilan dito? Kung alam na niya na idi-designate siya eh di itatakbo na niya iyong mga assets na matatamaan ng designation," Ty said.

"Under the law there’s so many provisional remedies, so many processes in law that are actually ex parte and the legal system recognizes the legality of ex parte processes," he said.

The justice official also emphasized there are still legal remedies to designees.

"Sa ATA at sa implementing rules ay madaming remedy ang mga designees kapag na-designate sila, in fact iyong mga previous na na-designate na dati ng ATA iyong mga related sa Maute, iyong mga related sa CPP-NPA they’ve availed of these remedies," he said.

"I believe that the lawyers of some the designees will already look into these possible remedies, so they can just look no further than the ATA and the implementing rules and regulations."

But Teves, Justice Deputy Spokesperson Mico Clavano said, is "not yet considered a fugitive."

Clavano said the designation was "separate and distinct from a criminal action."

"It is only when you are issued a warrant of arrest that you become fugitive or your status becomes a fugitive. Right now, he is designated as a terrorist but that’s as far as we go," the justice official said.

The government named Teves Jr. as a terrorist for allegedly masterminding the March 4 bloodbath that killed Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others.

The council also named the embattled lawmaker as the leader of the "Teves Terrorist Group."

Eleven others, including his younger brother and former governor Pryde Henry Teves, and his alleged bagman Marvin Miranda, were also tagged as terrorists.

The Anti-Terrorism Council, in a statement, said the group's actions have "sowed fear and intimidation among the residents" in Negros Oriental.

"The tragic incident on March 4, 2023... is a stark reminder of the threat posed by private armed groups within our country," it said.

