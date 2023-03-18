One illegal possession of firearms complaint vs Teves dropped: DOJ

MANILA — A complaint of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives has been dismissed against Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr., the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Saturday.

DOJ Spokesperson Mico Clavano said these firearms – seized during one of the raids in his properties in Negros Oriental – were previously licensed to a certain Roland Pablio, who will face the complaint.

“Na-dismiss yung isang kaso ng illegal possession of firearms against Cong. Arnie Teves. There are 8 other cases against the congressman, isa lang yun. Masyado namang dinidiin sa media na na-dismiss yung kaso ni Cong. Arnie Teves. Isa lang yun,” Clavano said in a media forum in Quezon City.

“It goes to show na wala tayong pinipilit dito. Kung manipis ang kaso, especially in this case na wala namang conspiracy to possess firearms, dini-dismiss ng DOJ yun, dahil wala naman talagang basis,” he added.

The DOJ official said while a complaint was dismissed, this does not mean that his “record is already clear” as Teves and his sons are still facing multiple complaints related to RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Law on Explosives.

The DOJ, however, is still “determining who has the actual possession” of firearms and grenades.

“He is still considered one of the suspects, in the masterminds of the slay of Gov. Degamo,” he said.

ABS-CBN News already reached out to Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, to comment on the latest development but he has yet to respond as of this story’s posting.

The media is still awaiting the copy of the resolution from the justice department.

The subjects of the raid on Mar. 10 are the residence of Teves where his two children live in Malabugas, Bayawan City; the lawmakers’ two other properties in Basay City; and two other properties in Bayawan, each allegedly owned by a secretary of Teves and his close-in security staff, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group earlier said.

Teves earlier said he and his clan had nothing to do with the murder.



