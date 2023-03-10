PNP raids homes of Congressman Teves

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Cops are conducting a raid on a number of houses and property of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Authorities are now in 3 homes owned by the lawmaker in Barangay Malabugas, Bayawan City and a resort in Basay town, in compliance with a warrant issued by the court.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNp-CIDG) is set to implement 5 search warrants against the lawmaker.

The Teves family has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has said authorities are not excluding Teves from the investigation into the killing of his political rival Governor Roel Degamo.

Degamo and 8 other people died on Saturday after at least 6 gunmen attacked Degamo's home in Pamplona municipality while he was meeting with his constituents. Seventeen people, including a doctor and 2 army soldiers, were also wounded, police said.

Teves is also facing 3 murder charges before the DOJ for his alleged involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Board Member Miguel Dungog and 2 others in 2019.