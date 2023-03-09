MANILA — Authorities are not excluding Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. from the investigation into the killing of his political rival Governor Roel Degamo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla said on Thursday.

“We’re investigating everybody who may have something to do with what has been happening in Negros Oriental, we are not exempting anybody,” Remulla said.

Degamo and eight others were killed when at least 6 gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor's home in Pamplona municipality on Saturday. Seventeen people were also wounded in the attack.

Teves on Monday said he received information that he would be pinned down for Degamo's assassination. He said he and his clan had nothing to do with the killing.

The lawmaker's brother, Pryde Henry Teves, was unseated by Degamo after the Supreme Court declared him last month the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship.

Lawyer Levito Baligod on Tuesday filed murder complaints against Rep. Teves for the death of three people in 2019.

Remulla said "there will be more cases filed about past incidents that were dismissed before, that were not attended to before, but would not constitute double jeopardy on the part of the accused."

"So this is not just about 9 murders, there may be more, more cases to be investigated. Besides even the ones, the three cases brought by Atty. Baligod here on Tuesday, there are more cases na kailangan tingnan natin,” he said.

(More cases need to be looked into.)

Remulla, who accompanied President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the wake of Degamo in Negros Oriental on Wednesday, said locals made revelations to him related to the case.



"What comes out is a pattern of impunity that we did not sense before, it is something that is new to us, ngayon talaga, it’s very hard to imagine this happening before," Remulla said.