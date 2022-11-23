Photo courtesy of Philippine Embassy in Nairobi

Kenyan students showed off their skills in dancing tinikling, showing they can also be adept at performing the Philippine folk dance.

A video sent by the Philippine Embassy in Nairobi showed Kenyan students dancing the bamboo pole dance as part of the 5th ASEAN Festival in Kenya where Filipino products, culture, and cuisine were showcased.

Aside from tinikling, the Kenyan and other foreign students, under the tutelage of Filipino artistic director Mr. Arnie Umayam of the Academy of Dance and Art-Kenya, also performed kappa malong malong, an arnis exhibition, and an original interpretation of the Filipino myth of "Malakas at Maganda."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of Philippine Embassy in Nairobi

The Philippine Embassy in Nairobi joined the Embassies/High Commission of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand in organizing the 5th ASEAN Festival in Kenya, among the flagship activities of the four-member ASEAN Nairobi Committee (ANC), aimed at increasing ASEAN visibility and awareness among the Kenyan public.

The Philippine Embassy said this year’s Festival featured cultural performances, cooking demonstrations, and booth exhibits by ASEAN embassies, companies, and nationals based in Kenya.

The Filipino community in Kenya also participated in the ASEAN Festival and offered visitors a taste of Filipino delicacies including adobo, pinakbet, pancit, kutsinta, sapin-sapin, and siopao.

Ambassador Marie Charlotte Tang accompanied guest of honor Stanley Mwangi of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs at the Philippine booth at the ASEAN Festival.

Mwangi was quoted by the Embassy as saying that there is a "huge potential for further trade and investments, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Kenya and ASEAN."