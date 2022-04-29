Photos from Lil Nas X and Georgia Tech FSA Instagram accounts

Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Nas X has reacted to the now-viral modern version of the Filipino folk dance tinikling using his hit song “Dolla Sign Slime.”

Lil Nas X retweeted the video of Filipino students of Georgia Institute of Technology in the US dancing tinikling with a modern twist.

this is so hard omg https://t.co/AtBe0uSDVQ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 26, 2022

His tweet has now garnered over 65,000 likes and 5,800 retweets, as of writing.

On Instagram, the Pinoy Gen Zs uploaded the video where they incorporated Lil Nas X’s song to the folk dance.

Tinikling is a traditional Pinoy dance that involves two persons beating and tapping bamboo poles while at least one dancer steps between the poles.

Watch their performance here: