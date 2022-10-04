MANILA -- Highlighting sisterhood in pageantry, much-heralded beauties from the Philippines and Vietnam bonded Tuesday to drum up support for A Home for the Angels Child Caring Foundation, an orphanage in San Andres, Manila.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The visit quickly became a hilarious crash course on tinikling as Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong coached Miss Vietnam Universe 2018 and Miss Universe 2018 Top 5 H'Hen Niê ; and Miss Supranational Vietnam 2022 and Miss Supranational 2022 second runner-up Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên to synch their steps and jumps to the beat of the slamming bamboo poles.

“Mahal ko kayo,“ H’Hen Nie told ABS-CBN News.

She is a familiar face to Pinoy fans as the batchmate of Catriona Gray who made pageant history as the first Vietnamese to make it to the top 5 finalists of Miss Universe.

The beauties also amused themselves recreating their respective pageant walk and dancing with the toddlers.

They were also joined by Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022 Justine Felizarta, Miss Manila 2014 KC Halili, Binibining Pilipinas 2014 finalist Ladylyn Riva-Tieng (who is the wife of Manila 5th district Representative Irwin Tieng), Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo and international pageant trainer Rodgil Flores.

Amid the fun, Ong emphasized the need to support the children’s shelter which was also hit hard by economic downturns of the pandemic.

“Yes it it is heartbreaking because most of the kids here were abandoned in hospitals. Before they were immediately adopted but the pandemic slowed down the process. And they continually need support to take care of the children," she said.

Ong, who helped organize the event through her We Will Because We Can Movement, is also gratified that Gray is also supporting the children’s charity. In fact, some of the orphans were named after them.

Ong is also set to boost international sisterhood further at the Miss Earth 2022 pageant activities and coronation this November.

Related video: