Quake leaves 3 dead, 2 missing in Sarangani

Photo by Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake left three dead and two others missing in the province of Sarangani.



A day after the earthquake, local authorities gradually gathered information about the damage caused by the earthquake to infrastructure and houses.



According to the PDRRMO report, three people in the province died in the earthquake. One was from the town of Malapatan and two were from the town of Glan.



Geraldine Calinawan, a household worker, could do nothing but cry as she waited for the wake of her 31-year-old employer, Jules Anthony Butal, who died after being hit by metal items from his hardware store during the earthquake.



"Nagpasalamat kami kasi mabait ang aming amo,” said Geraldine tearfully.



Fifty-four residents with injuries were brought to the Sarangani Provincial Hospital in Glan.



Among the injured are a 14-year-old girl and her 23-year-old sister.



According to the girl, they were inside their house when the earthquake struck.



She was hit by a falling TV before their house collapsed.



Despite this, her sister tried their best to save the two of them.



The siblings are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The hospital building also suffered cracks, and many patients stayed outside in hospital beds because they are scared of aftershocks.



According to the Sarangani Provincial Hospital, 60 patients and their relatives evacuated Friday, but many have returned inside the hospital.



The municipal building of Glan was also cordoned off after being damaged.



Authorities are currently focused on search and rescue operations for a child and a woman who were buried by a landslide in their house in Barangay Munda in Glan.

It took three hours of travel to reach the location where the landslide occurred.



Soldiers, police, MDRRMO, and other rescue teams are already in the area.



In Barangay Sapu Padidu in the town of Malapatan, the time and effort exerted by Muhammad Ruzzty Pangolima's parents to build their dream house turned into nothing.



Within a few seconds of the quake, their house collapsed, and their newly-bought pickup truck was crushed.



The value of their house and vehicle is more than P3 million, but the family is grateful that no one was hurt.



Fortunately, there was no one in the house when the earthquake happened.



“Mahirap kahapon nga naiyak ako kasi alam mo yung pagod ng mga parents natin. Nauwi lang sa ganito pero wala naman nasaktan yun ang iano natin sa Panginoon ok naman yung pamilya ko,” Pangolima said.



There were also numerous landslides.



Boulders from the mountain blocked a highway from Malapatan to Glan.



The DPWH conducted clearing operations, allowing vehicles to pass through again.



Authorities have inspected the roads and bridges that were damaged in the towns of Malapatan and Glan.



Only small and lightweight vehicles are allowed to pass through damaged bridges.



"Ang nakita naming ngayon dito is talagang yung structural especially yung mga daan natin kasi may mga cracks and this is really important for the road safety ito yung hihingiin naming sa DPWH agad aga na mabigyan ng aksyon,” said Mark Christopher Quino, MDRRMO head of the Malapatan LGU.



RELATED VIDEO