Quake leaves 1 dead in Davao Occidental village

An 82-year-old man in Barangay Butuan in Jose Abad Santos town, Davao Occidental died after being hit by a big rock during the strong earthquake Friday afternoon.



Based on a report from the Office of Civil Defense XI, Antonio Tabogoy was the lone person who died in Davao region due to magnitude 6.8 earthquake.



According to JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce, two people were hospitalized due to hypertension caused by the quake.



Several damaged structures were also reported in the town, including the Kalbay National High School. - report from Hernel Tocmo

