De Lima bail proves PH judiciary's 'independence': Imee

Former Sen. Leila de Lima and Sen. Imee Marcos. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The grant of bail to former Sen. Leila de Lima after nearly 7 years of detention is a "testament" to the Philippine judiciary's "independence," according to Sen. Imee Marcos.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito allowed De Lima to post bail in the last drug case against her. It was a reversal of a denial by another judge in June of her petition for bail.

"The independence of the judiciary is present and true. Our court is a court of law and justice, oblivious of personalities or any political noise. Sen. De Lima’s bail yesterday was a testament to that," the senator said.

Making a similar comment on Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the grant of bail showed that courts are independent and "that democracy is alive and well in our country."

De Lima had long insisted the charges were fabricated in retaliation for her investigation into then-President Rodrigo Duterte' war on drugs, which is now subject of an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

DE LIMA LAWYERS

Asked on ANC's "Headstart" whether bail would have been imaginable while Duterte was president, De Lima lawyer Bonifacio Tacardon said, "Based on our experience in Criminal Case No. [17-165], I think my answer to that question will be in the negative."

He said that bail in that case was denied "despite our confidence that evidence against our client was not strong."

Tacardon added De Lima's legal team "really felt pressure from all over with respect to that criminal case."

De Lima was acquitted in Criminal Case No. 17-165 in May.

In a separate interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Dino De Leon — De Lima's spokesperson and a member of her legal team — said the former senator was "politically attacked every step of the way, her reputation was destroyed by an organized machinery of the state."

De Lima, who is facing the last of three drug cases filed against her during the Duterte administration, was accused of taking money from inmates inside the Bilibid.

Several witnesses died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima. She still faces life in prison if convicted on the remaining charge.

ICC

Sen. Marcos said the grant of bail showed there was no need for the ICC to get involved in drug war cases.

"[ICC] has no business meddling with our justice system," Sen. Marcos said.

The International Criminal Court is meant to be a court of last resort, for when national authorities are unable or unwilling to investigate and prosecute cases like the alleged crimes against humanity in the war on drugs.

Human rights groups and advocates for drug war victims say domestic processes have failed to provide accountability and justice in the deaths.

The ICC in July ruled that it would proceed with its investigation on the killings during Duterte's drug war, denying the Philippine government's appeal on the contrary.