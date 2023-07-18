A woman watches on as police investigate an alleged victim of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war on June 16, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday ruled that it would proceed with its investigation on the killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war, denying the Philippine government's appeal on the contrary.

The court handed down the ruling past 4 p.m. Manila time, with ICC Appeals Chamber Presiding Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut announcing the decision on the Philippines' appeal.

The Philippine government was represented by Sarah Bafadhel and Philippine Ambassador to The Hague Eduardo Malaya.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who had been given the green light to proceed with the probe, was also present.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the ICC ruling, calling it the "next step toward justice for victims of [the] 'drug war' and their families."

"The Marcos administration should back up its stated commitment to human rights and the fight against impunity by following through on its international legal obligation to cooperate with the court's investigation," the group's Asia deputy director Bryony Lau said in a statement.

The group's senior researcher Carlos Conde earlier expressed optimism Tuesday morning that the ICC ruling would favor the drug war victims, citing the Philippine government's treatment of the ICC and lack of transparency on the drug war.

"We are very optimistic that the ICC will look at whatever evidence is there, the information that's been filed with them by the families of victims of the drug war—it's this evidence and this information, these testimonies are too important, too massive to ignore... that's why we think that the ICC will rule in favor of the victims of the drug war," Conde told ANC.

The Marcos administration had shunned the ICC probe, with President Marcos himself saying that the court had "no jurisdiction" in the Philippines and its investigation being a "threat to our sovereignty."

A day before the ICC handed down its decision, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had said that the Philippines would not implement any arrest warrant, should the ICC issue one, on its drug war probe.

—With reports from Mike Navallo and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

