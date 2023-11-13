Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The lawyer of former Sen. Leila de Lima asked the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure her safety following her release on Monday night.

Atty. Dino de Leon said they have always been worried about De Lima's safety, considering her criticisms of the Duterte administration.

"Lagi namin 'yang pinangangambahan at lagi kaming kinakabahan kasi she remains to be one of the most prominent members of the opposition, political figures in the country," De Leon told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"At alam naman natin 'yung violent at murderous 'yung regime na kaniyang kinalaban at kinuwestiyon," he added.

De Leon also asked the present administration to respect the role of the political opposition.

"Kaya nanawagan din kami sa administrasyong Marcos na panatilihing ligtas si Senator Leila de Lima so they continue on their business as the opposition," he said.

De Lima, who is facing the last of three drug cases filed against her during the Duterte administration, was released on Monday night after a Muntinlupa court granted her petition for bail.

The 64-year-old former senator is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima.

Before her arrest on February 24, 2017, de Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his presidency.

She conducted the probes while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, and then from 2010 to 2015 as justice minister in the Aquino administration that preceded Duterte's rule.