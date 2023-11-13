Former Senator Leila De Lima greets supporters after presiding Muntinlupa RTC Judge Hon. Gener M. Gito granted her bail plea on November 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday hailed the Muntinlupa court ruling allowing former detained Sen. Leila de Lima to post bail as proof of the “independence of the judiciary.”



“What I’ve always been saying from the beginning and that they are free to decide as they please, as they deem fit and it just shows that democracy is alive and well in our country,” he told reporters after the ruling was announced.



Asked if prosecutors will appeal the bail ruling, he said he will leave it up to the prosecutors, invoking “prosecutorial independence.”



“I do not interfere with the prosecution especially these matters. We follow the principle of institutional continuity the moment we stepped into office. We respect the findings of the previous prosecutors,” he said.

De Lima, who is facing the last of three drug cases filed against her during the Duterte administration, was released on Monday night after a Muntinlupa court granted her petition for bail.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito had reversed Judge Romeo Buenaventura’s previous denial of De Lima’s bail petition.

In a 69-page ruling, Gito said the testimonies of the prosecution's 9 witnesses "were not able to clearly establish that there exists a conspiracy among them to commit illegal drug trading."

The court also dismissed as "hearsay" the claim of the prosecution's most important witness, Herbert Colanggo, that he was raising funds for De Lima's senatorial bid.

It said the statement came from Sebastian, not De Lima.

The court also said that the testimony of Retired Gen. Benjamin Magalong, formerly head of PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, would not establish conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading among the accused.

On the contrary, it confirmed De Lima's lack of involvement in the illegal drug trading at the New Bilibid Prison.

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima.

Before her arrest on February 24, 2017, de Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his presidency.

She conducted the probes while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, and then from 2010 to 2015 as justice minister in the Aquino administration that preceded Duterte's rule.

After winning a Senate seat in the 2016 elections that also swept populist Duterte to power, de Lima became one of the few opposition voices.

Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring with criminals when she was justice secretary, forcing her from the Senate and into a jail cell.

De Lima lost her bid for re-election in May 2022 after campaigning from behind bars.

Duterte, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a second term as president, stepped down the following month.

While in jail de Lima suffered various health problems, including a pelvic organ prolapse that required surgery.

In October 2022, she was briefly taken hostage during an attempted breakout by three detained militants.

Throughout the legal proceedings, de Lima has insisted the charges against her had been trumped up in retaliation for going after Duterte and his drug war that killed thousands of people.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse