MANILA— There is no more need to wear face shields in Cebu's major cities after Mandaue lifted its mandatory face shield policy Friday.

Mandaue mayor Jonas Cortes released an executive order citing that he has received requests from different sectors to lift the requirement.

"The City government of Mandaue also received requests from different sectors to lift the requirement of wearing face shields prior to entry in business establishments, considering that face shields are an added expense, not proven to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and inconvenient to use," the executive order dated November 12 read.

Cortes however stressed that it remains voluntary to wear it in enclosed, crowded and confined places.

Face shields are still required in hospitals and other medical facilities, the order noted.

Lapu-lapu City and Cebu City earlier lifted their mandatory face shield policies this week.

The city has been nursing minimal cases of COVID-19 similar to other areas in Central Visayas.

Now that Mandaue City has followed suit, only Cebu province remains with a mandatory face shield requirement.

The pandemic task force has yet to decide on this on matter.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said it was okay to scrap the mandatory face shield policy through executive orders, as a few LGUs had earlier lifted the measure.

— Report from Annie Perez