Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu has ended the mandatory use of face shields in enclosed public areas, a day after Cebu City did the same.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Ahong Chan, in an executive order he signed on Thursday, said that face shields are not even used properly in establishments.

"The user will remove it immediately after entry or wear it like a head band, which defeats the purpose it is intended," the EO read.

Face shields will still be required in the city's hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic laboratories and other medical facilities.

Lapu-Lapu currently has 46 active coronavirus cases, based on data from the Department of Health Region 7 on Thursday. It is also under COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

As of writing, only the two cities have removed the mandatory use of face shields in Cebu province. Mandaue City and the rest of the province have yet to decide on the matter.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia last week expressed her support to end mandatory use of face shields but has not released a new executive order on it.

Aside from Lapu-Lapu and Cebu City, the local governments of Manila, Iloilo City, Ormoc, Catabalogan City and Davao City have scrapped the face shield requirement, even without an IATF decision.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response earlier said they will discuss Thursday whether the mandatory use of face shields should be scrapped.

