Mango Avenue in Cebu City on June 16, 2020. Cheryl Baldicantos, ABS-CBN News/File

Cebu City has joined a growing list of local government units that have removed the mandatory use of face shields in public areas.

The city's acting mayor, Michael Rama. issued a directive to lift the mandatory use of face shields in enclosed spaces such as malls and other establishments.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Rama clarified that wearing face shields will still be required in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other medical facilities.

Passengers in public utility vehicles shall also wear the face shield except for those on traditional jeeps where there are open windows.

Management of all indoor venues will also be required to look for vaccination cards of their customers.

Cebu City has allowed children to go out if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults. The city's emergency operations center said that those who will be bringing children into indoor establishments are required to present vaccination cards.

“But for restaurants, only those vaccinated are also allowed to dine in,” said EOC head Joel Garganera.

The city has logged the lowest coronavirus positivity rate for this year on Wednesday at .87%. Yesterday, there were only 6 new COVID-19 cases and 172 active cases, based on data from the Department of Health-7.

The local governments of Manila, Iloilo City, Ormoc and Davao City earlier scrapped the face shield requirement, even without the IATF decision, prompting questions on whether the move was valid.

Malacañang on Tuesday said mayors should wait for President Rodrigo Duterte's decision on whether or not face shields would remain mandatory in indoor public places.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response will discuss on Nov. 11 whether or not the mandatory use of face shields should be scrapped.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO