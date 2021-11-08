Pedestrians with and without face shields traverse the walkways in Marikina City on June 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Despite the absence of a resolution from the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, the local executive orders issued by three local government units making the use of face shields optional are not null and void, Interior Sec. Eduardo Año said Monday.

Año’s statement came after an earlier pronouncement by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque calling the EOs issued by Manila and Davao City “null and void... for being in violation of an existing executive policy decreed by the President himself, in the exercise of police powers."

Iloilo City also scrapped the face shield policy last week.

“Hindi naman null and void, kasi ang ating local government units, the local chief executives, based on our local government code, specifically section 16, in order to provide service and protect the people, pwede silang mag-enact ng mga ordinansa at executive orders,” Año said.

“Nag-iba na ‘yung situation natin ngayon. Last year, noong wala tayo kahit isang bakuna, at mababa lang ang ating healthcare facilities. Look at Metro Manila now, Alert Level 2. Low risk na tayo ngayon. So pwede na ‘yung mga ganyan,” he added.

“For those LGUs na nasa low risk, I will not hold it against them."

The interior secretary said the IATF is also considering lifting the face shield requirement in low-risk areas. But even in those areas, the government will continue to mandate the wearing of face shields in risk sites like hospitals, and vaccination sites.

“Actually, kino-consider ‘yan sa IATF, kaya lang kinapos lang ng time sa dami ng issues, kaya hindi napag-usapan ‘yan,” he said.

Año said the IATF's technical working group will present their recommendation on the use of face shields on Thursday.

“Ita-tie up natin siya sa level ng risk sa isang area. Pangalawa, sa vaccination rate, which is dito sa Metro Manila, qualified na siya. Alert level 2, 87% ang vaccination, tapos low cases, so it can be considered. Pero maganda, ifo-formalize natin 'yan through IATF resolution,” he said.

Face shields will still be mandated to be worn in "risk areas" or places such as hospitals and vaccination sites. Use in public transport meanwhile will still be studied, Año said.

"Sa transportation, titingnan natin ang study ng ating technical working group. Kung jeepney, open air, ok naman ‘yan. Kung air condition, that’s another thing. ‘Yan lulutuin natin ‘yung guidelines in the next few days,” he said.



