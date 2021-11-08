Commuters try to catch a ride at a bus stop along EDSA in Quezon City on Aug. 4, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Local chief executives in the capital region have agreed to lift the mandatory use of face shields, except in critical areas, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Monday.

"Napagkasunduan namin itong initial position ng Metro Manila mayors to do away with face shields," MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos told TeleRadyo.

(We agreed with Metro Manila mayors in coming up with an initial position to do away with face shields.)

"Wala na hong face shields maliban lamang sa mga critical areas kamukha ng ospital, kamukha ng health centers... and even 'yung mga public transport system po natin," he added.

(No more face shields, except in critical areas like hospitals, health centers and even public transport system.)

He made the remark following the announcement of the City of Manila that it will also do away with face shields.

Abalos said Metro Manila mayors would submit their position to the government's pandemic task force for the scrapping of the face shield requirement.

He added they were backing the proposal of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año of stopping the use of face shields, except in hospital settings.

Last week, the Department of Health said it was seeking another week to study calls for government to stop requiring the use of face shields.

Government previously required face shields in all public areas, becoming the only country in the world with such mandate for all amid the pandemic.