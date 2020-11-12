Like 'Ondoy': Typhoon Ulysses leaves Luzon with widespread flooding

MANILA Typhoon Ulysses kept its strength as it emerged over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday morning after inundating large swaths of Luzon, prompting residents to climb on rooftops to escape rising floodwaters.

The country's 21st storm this year left at least one dead and forced 170,000 to flee their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted. It comes just over a week after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated southern Luzon and the Bicol region, leaving at least 19 dead.

PAGASA said Ulysses is "comparable" to Tropical Storm Ondoy which struck the capital region in September 2009 and left at least 464 dead.

"In terms of pag-ulan natin, ina-assess pa rin natin pero comparable po... Masasabi nating mas maraming pag-ulan na naranasan dito sa bagyong Ulysses compared kay Ondoy dahil malawak ang bagyo," PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We're still assessing Ulysses in terms of rainfall. But we experienced more rains from Ulysses compared with Ondoy as it's wide.)

"The worst is over (in Metro Manila), pero di naman po natin masasabing getting any better sa ngayon dahil marami pa rin pong lugar na apektado."

(The worst is over, but we can't say it's getting better because many areas are still affected.)

Ulysses dumped torrential rains over eastern Luzon with PAGASA recording the highest amount of rainfall within 24 hours in Tanay town, Rizal at 356 millimeters, said weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

It was followed by Daet town in Camarines Sur with 271 mm, Infanta town in Quezon with 255 mm, and Casiguran town in Aurora with 238 mm, Rojas added.

PAGASA's Science Garden in Quezon City recorded 153 mm rainfall from Ulysses, versus 455 mm rainfall during Ondoy, according to Rojas.

The center of Ulysses was last estimated to be located over the West Philippine Sea, 85 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales as of 10 a.m., moving west at 25 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 130 kph near the center and gusts of up to 200 kph, PAGASA said.

It will likely intensify as it moves further away from the Philippine landmass, and is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning.

Until Thursday afternoon, Ulysses will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Tarlac, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Calabarzon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will persist over Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA warned of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) which may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and/or those that received previous heavy rainfall.

Based on the 11 a.m. bulletin of PAGASA, tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 is raised in the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds are expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

Western portion of Pangasinan (Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda)

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

The following areas are under signal no. 2, where 61-120 kph winds are expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Metro Manila

Central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon)

La Union

Rest of Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Batangas

Northern and western portions of Quezon (Mauban, Pagbilao, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Lucban, Sampaloc, Real, Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro)

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Rest of Isabela

Kalinga

Abra

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Rest of northern portion Oriental Mindoro (Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola)

Rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Mamburao, Santa Cruz)

Central portion of Quezon (Gumaca, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez)

PAGASA said there was a high risk of storm surge with heights of up to 3 meters over the coastal areas of Metro Manila, Aurora, northern Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales.

A storm surge of up to 2 meters may occur in the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Pangasinan, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island.

Storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation, PAGASA said.