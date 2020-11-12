2 dead, 4 missing in Bicol due to Typhoon Ulysses

[EMBED:

CAPTION: A man walks along Maharlika Highway with almost zero visibility due to heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Ulysses in Camarines Norte, Bicol Region on Wednesday. Rob Reyes, ABS-CBN News]

MANILA - At least 2 people were killed and 4 reported missing in Bicol region after Typhoon Ulysses' fierce winds and torrential rains lashed Luzon, the Office of Civil Defense said Thursday.

A 68-year-old man was found lifeless on the roof of his house in Daet town, Camarines Norte while a 70-year-old man slipped on the floor when he was about to stand from his bed, OCD-Bicol said in its Thursday noon report.

All who were reported missing are from Camarines Norte, of whom 3 are residents of Vinzons town and another came from Mercedes town, according to the OCD. Eight residents from the same province were injured, it added.

The typhoon forced some 188,987 persons or 52,719 families in the region to flee their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted, the OCD-Bicol said.

Eight national roads were impassable while 37 towns have reported flooding and 5 landslides incidents were recorded in 4 towns, it added.

Ulysses inundated large swaths of Luzon in scenes reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) in September 2009, with the Marikina River reaching water levels worse than its peak at the height of the 2009 storm.

It came just over a week after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated southern Luzon, leaving at least 19 dead.

