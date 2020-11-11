Phivolcs warns of lahar flow as Ulysses barrels towards Luzon

More than 300 residential houses are buried in mud and giant boulders swept by Super Typhoon Rolly in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay. Courtesy of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co

MANILA - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Wednesday warned residents near Mayon, Pinatubo and Taal volcanoes of possible lahar flow as Typhoon Ulysses barreled towards Luzon.

The typhoon's intense rains may wash away loose rocks or soft soil surrounding Mayon Volcano and pyroclastic materials left from Mt. Pinatubo's last explosion in 1991, said Phivolcs officer in-charge Renato Solidum.

Solidum also warned of muddy floodwaters after Taal Volcano spewed ash over the towns of Laurel and Agoncillo in Batangas last January.

"Ito pong mga lugar ay pinag-iingat natin at ang mga local government ay dapat magsagawa ng mga aksyon para mas maging ligtas ang ating mga kababayan," he said during PAGASA's press briefing.

(Residents of these areas should be careful and local governments must take actions to ensure their safety.)

Super Typhoon Rolly's strong winds and torrential rains brought down debris and large rocks from Mayon Volcano and submerged surrounding communities, leaving at least 10 dead in Albay.

The environment department earlier attributed the "lahar slide" to quarrying operations around the volcano but Albay Governor Al Bichara said the debris came from the top of Mayon.