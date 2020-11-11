1 dead, 3 missing, and more than 170,000 displaced in Bicol due to Typhoon Ulysses

A man carries a child to safety as a rescue team from the local government helps a family trapped in floodwaters in Barangay Boclod in San Jose, Camarines Sur on Wednesday. San Jose LGU photo

MANILA - Civil defense officials have recorded casualties from Typhoon Ulysses, logging one death and one injured person in the Bicol Region, even before the tropical cyclone's first landfall in the Philippines.

The Office of Civil Defense-Region 5 said in a report Wednesday evening that a 68-year-old man reportedly died on the roof of his house in Daet, Camarines Norte. There were no additional details on the man's cause of death.

A 38-year-old resident of Mercedes, Camarines Norte, meanwhile sustained a laceration in his right ankle.

Three men from Vinzons, Camarines Norte are also missing, the OCD-5 said.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 47,316 families or 171,159 Bicol residents have fled their homes due to the typhoon. Of the total, 45,176 families or 162,753 people have been sent to evacuation centers.

The OCD said that as of 12 p.m. over 900 passengers are stranded, including 255 trucks, 44 light vehicles and 5 sea vessels.

"Additionally, 46 sea vessels are taking shelter at ports," the office said.

National roads in Bicol are still passable except for Sto. Domingo-Buhatan-Cagraray Circumferential Road, which was blocked due to rockfall and landslide.

There have been 4 landslide incidents in the region as of 5 p.m., the OCD said.

Power and water supply have already been cut off in most parts of Bicol, the office added.

The country's 21st storm this year, Ulysses (international name: Vamco) is expected to make landfall over Polillo Islands between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Thursday.

The weather disturbance comes just days after super typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) battered the Bicol region.

Storm signals have been raised over multiple regions in the country besides Bicol.

Aside from Ulysses, four more tropical cyclones could enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the end of the year, state weather bureau PAGASA said.