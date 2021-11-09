Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the Higpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance held in Davao City on May 9, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday withdrew her bid for reelection, she said, paving the way for her to potentially run for her higher office.

“Ngayong hapon wini-withdraw ko ang aking kandidatura sa pagka-Mayor ng Davao City,” Duterte-Carpio said in a Facebook post before 3 p.m., with a photo of her at the local Commission on Elections office.

(This afternoon, I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor.)

She said her brother Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte would run for the city’s top post instead. Baste withdrew his bid for reelection earlier in the day on the advice of his sister.

Lawyer Melchor Quitain, a city councilor, would be nominated as Baste’s substitute, said Duterte-Carpio.

She has yet to give more details as of this posting.

The mayor, who has topped surveys for the presidency, earlier said she and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, had agreed only one of them would run for a national role next year.

President Duterte initially said he would run for vice president, but in a surprise move in October said he was retiring from politics when his term ends in 2022.

He said his daughter would vie for the presidency with his longtime aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go as running-mate.

Various groups have urged Duterte-Carpio to run for the country's No. 1 job in next year's polls. But she has repeatedly said she would not join the 2022 presidential race.

The substitution for candidates for next year's elections remains open until Nov. 15.

More details to follow.