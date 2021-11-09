MANILA - Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte has withdrawn his candidacy for reelection in next year's polls, as instructed by his sister, Mayor Sara Duterte, he said Tuesday.

"I have filed my withdrawal as Vice Mayor candidate of Davao City. I hereby nominate Atty. Melchor Quitain Jr. as my substitute," Baste, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement.

Quitain, an incumbent councilor for the city's 1st District, initially disclosed the development thru PTV Davao earlier in the day. He said Baste went to the Comelec Davao office on Tuesday morning to withdraw the certificate of candidacy he filed last Oct. 3.

ABS-CBN News Davao obtained an audio clip of the vice mayor's brief interview with Mindanao Times regarding his decision, wherein he said he was following the instructions of his sister.

"That's her instruction to me, then I am waiting for further instructions. So for now, that is the only information I have because that is what they have instructed me to do as of now," Baste said in the interview, speaking in the local language.

He added he does not know yet about his plans for the 2022 national elections.

"But I guess, whatever this is, let's hope and let's be positive that Sara's decision that I withdraw is good, and that something good might come out of it," he said.

"In order for the parties to function properly, I have to follow orders, so that's why if Mayor Inday orders me to do something, I will just follow so that the machinery will function."

In his official statement, Baste said he has "no other details to share at the moment" as he thanked "the Dabawenyos for the support" they gave him.

Baste was the lone vice mayoral candidate in Davao City for the upcoming elections.

President Duterte's youngest son started his foray into politics when he ran for the position in 2019.

Sara is seeking reelection as Davao City mayor, while their brother, Paolo, is also eyeing another term as the city's first district representative in the House.

The period of COC filing for the 2022 elections ended Oct. 8 but substitutions for those running under officially recognized political parties are allowed until Nov. 15.

The official campaign period for local position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin on March 25, 2022.

- report from Hernel Tocmo



