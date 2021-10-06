Sara Duterte: I want to finish last term as Davao mayor

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during a miting de avance held in Davao City on May 9, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday called for understanding from her supporters who are appealing to reconsider her decision not to run for president in the 2022 elections.

“Masakit din para sa aking damdamin na sana’y magpaubaya sa mga kaibigan na hindi ko maibigay ang gusto ninyo," she said in a statement on Facebook.

Duterte-Carpio, who has filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection as Davao mayor, said she still has a lot to do in the southern city.

“Gusto ko po sana tapusin muna ang huli kong termino sa Mayor bago ako manungkulan sa ibang position," she said.

Should she win the post in the 2022 elections, it will be her 4th term, having been Davao mayor for the first time from 2010 to 2013, then again in 2016-2019 and in 2019 until 2022.

Duterte-Carpio led pre-election surveys on presidential contenders who may replace her father President Rodrigo Duterte when he steps down in 2022.

In early September, she said she would not run for president, citing her agreement with her father that only one of them should go for a national position.

But after President Duterte said he will be retiring from politics, he claimed Sara will run for president alongside vice-presidential candidate Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go in the 2022 elections.

The camp of Duterte-Carpio had no reaction regarding the statement by the President.

“No comment,” said Liloan Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco, who has been tasked by Sara to address the media on issues connected to her, on Duterte’s announcement.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

