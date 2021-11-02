MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday called on her supporters to forego a planned caravan from Cotabato to Manila to urge her to run for president in the 2022 elections.

The caravan was scheduled to be held from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15.

"In the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely unwise to move around the country. I am urging the organizers and the supporters to translate your expression of support into something productive and relevant to society," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement on Facebook.

She told her supporters to save on fuel and use the money to feed and help the poor.

"Your overwhelming support and trust in me are not being unnoticed. They are deeply appreciated. But then again, the caravan is not necessary because a decision was already made public as early as September 10 not to run for President," Duterte-Carpio said.

The eldest daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte last month formalized her reelection bid as Davao City mayor, saying she wants to finish first her last term as chief executive of the city before running for another position.

An ally of Duterte-Carpio this week said the latter believes "the ship has sailed" for her potential bid for the presidency in Halalan 2022.

This came after presidential aspirant Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa reportedly discussed the 2022 elections with Duterte-Carpio last week, amid earlier speculation that Sara may seek to succeed President Duterte via substitution even after announcing her reelection bid in Davao City.

RELATED VIDEO