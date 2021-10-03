Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte filed his certificate of candidacy to run for another term as vice mayor of Davao City, October 3, 2021. Photo from Duterte's Facebook page

President Rodrigo Duterte's sons Sebastian and Paolo are seeking fresh terms as vice mayor and congressman, respectively, of Davao City.

On Sunday, Sebastian, or Baste, filed his certificate of candidacy (COC), eyeing for his second term as the city's vice mayor.

He also filed the COC for Paolo, who is targeting a reelection as Davao's first district representative.

Paolo is unable to file his own COC as he is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The brothers' filing comes a day after their sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, filed a COC for her third consecutive and final term as local chief executive.

Duterte-Carpio filed her COC despite speculation and calls that she would run for a national post in next year's elections.

In early September, Duterte-Carpio said she would not run for president, citing her agreement with her father that only one for them should go for a national position.

On Saturday, President Duterte, 76, announced his retirement from politics after he steps down in June 2022.

He was supposed to run for vice president under the ruling party PDP-Laban but was replaced by his longtime aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

The President claimed Duterte-Carpio would run for the country's top post alongside Go but neither the presidential daughter nor her camp confirmed the information.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

