Sara Duterte-Carpio and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos. Courtesy: Sara Duterte-Carpio's Facebook page

MANILA (UPDATE) - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Sunday she discussed with former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. during a meeting in Cebu how her regional party can help his presidential bid next year.

Reiterating that she is not joining the 2022 presidential race, Duterte-Carpio said in a media interview in Cebu, including Radyo Pilipinas Cebu: "Ang amoa lang nga giistoryahan, nga sa pagkakaron is how HNP (Hugpong ng Pagbabago) in Davao Region can help his bid for the presidency."

(We only discussed for now how Hugpong ng Pagbabago in Davao Region can help his bid for the presidency.)

Duterte-Carpio chairs the HNP and is seeking reelection despite calls for her to succeed her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down from office in June next year.

When asked if a Marcos-Duterte tandem is possible next year, she said, "Wala pa'y istorya mahitungod niana."

(There were no talks on that).

Duterte-Carpio on Saturday shared on social media photos of her meeting with the former senator and his sister Senator Imee Marcos in Cebu City.

She said they attended the birthday celebration of the wife of House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, a cousin of the Marcoses.

Duterte-Carpio, who has been in Cebu since Friday afternoon, has been attending engagements in different parts of the province.

Earlier on Sunday, at the inauguration of Pier 88, a port in Liloan town, north of Cebu City, she said she attended the event as a friend of the municipality. “I have no interest in the project, whatsoever. I am here as a friend to Liloan. We are friends since 2016,” she said.

Pier 88 is a P1-billion seaport public-private partnership project in Liloan initiated by Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, who speaks for the Davao City mayor.

The port is seen to further boost economic activity in Cebu and ease traffic congestion of Metro Cebu, connecting people from the northern portion of the province, to Mactan Island and Cebu City.

Duterte-Carpio said she has been in ties with Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia since 2012 prior to her father’s campaign for the presidency.

“I am also paying respect to my Cebuano roots. My maternal grandparents are from Tuburan, while my paternals are from Danao,” she said.

After the inauguration, Duterte-Carpio attended the meeting of the league of municipalities in the Philippines, of which Garcia-Frasco is President.

On Saturday night, Duterte-Carpio and Marcos were invited for dinner by Garcia, Garcia-Frasco and Cebu 5th Dist. Rep. Vincent Franco 'Duke' Frasco.

"Maraming salamat muli Gov. Gwen, Mayor Christina, Cong. Duke and family sa salo-salo at pagkakaibigan. Siyempre bago magtapos, di mawawala ang mga trademark handsigns natin," the Davao City mayor said on her social media post.

(Thank you very much again, Gov. Gwen, Mayor Christina, Cong. Duke and family for the meal and friendship. Of course, before calling it a night, we should make our our trademark handsigns.)

Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is running for president under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. He lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 national elections.

Marcos and Robredo are among 97 individuals who filed their candidacy for President next year.

The other presidential aspirants include Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

The list is expected to be trimmed in the coming months to remove those that the Commission on Elections will find as nuisance.

-- With reports from Annie Perez and Hernel Tocmo