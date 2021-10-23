MANILA— Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Saturday met with presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his sister Sen. Imee Marcos in Cebu City amid continuing speculation whether or not she had plans to run for a national post.

In separate posts, Duterte-Carpio shared on her Facebook page her separate meetings with the two Marcoses, children of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose strongman rule saw killings, human rights violations, and a plunder of state coffers.

"Confirmed po na nagkita kami ngayon lang ni Presidential aspirant at former Senator BBM sa masayang pagdiriwang ng birthday ni Cong. Yedda, maybahay ni House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez sa Cebu," said Duterte-Carpio in her post past 1 p.m.

(It's confirmed that I met with Presidential aspirant and former senator Bongbong Marcos at the fun celebration of the birthday of Cong. Yedda, wife of House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez in Cebu.)

She did not share details on what was discussed at their meeting.

Sara Duterte-Carpio and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos. Courtesy: Sara Duterte-Carpio's Facebook page.

Earlier Saturday, Duterte-Carpio also posted a photo of her with Sen. Imee Marcos in Cebu City.

"Manang Imee kumusta ka na? Maraming salamat sa pagbisita at suporta palagi," Duterte-Carpio said on her official Facebook page.

(Manang Imee how are you? Thank you for the continuous support.)

There were also no details on what they talked about.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, had arrived in Cebu on Friday, wearing a green hoodie with a print that said "Sara All 2022."

Though she earlier filed her certificate of candidate for reelection as Davao City mayor, there has been speculation she might run for president via substitution, as her father did in 2016.

Her father's party PDP-Laban had fielded Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa as its standard bearer in an eleventh-hour filing on October 8.

The Duterte family is known to be close to the Marcoses. The president's father Vicente served in the Marcos cabinet. And in 2016, he approved the late strongman's burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani despite widespread protests.

— With reports from Hernel Tocmo and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News