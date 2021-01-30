Sara Duterte to political supporters: Wait for 2034

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks as Hugpong ng Pagababago party continues its campaign in Ilocos Sur on February 18, 2019 for the upcoming midterm elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Saturday appealed to those who want her to run for president to wait until 2034, following paraphernalia circulating asking her to run in the next national elections.

Calendars with the words “Run, Sara, Run for President for 2022” were reportedly circulating in Quezon City, and there was even an activity in Davao de Oro involving a big streamer with the message, “Run, Sara, Run.”

“I understand where they are coming from. I too am anxious where we are going as a nation. I am always grateful that I have their trust and confidence,” the Davao mayor told ABS-CBN News.

“I am pleading to them to please allow me to run for President [in] 2034, if at that time there is something I can do to help the country. Thank you.”

The President’s daughter has repeatedly said she does not intend to seek the presidency in 2022.

She had also warned the public not to contribute to groups who are fundraising for her alleged candidacy next year.

— RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News