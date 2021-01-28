Sara Duterte warns individuals vs alleged solicitation of campaign funds for her

Watch more in iWantTFC Courtesy of Davao City Information Office

DAVAO CITY - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday warned the public against individuals who are reportedly soliciting funds for her supposed candidacy as president in the 2022 national elections.

"Wala po itong pahintulot mula sa akin. 'Wag po kayong maniwala. 'Wag po kayong magbigay," she said in a recorded speech provided by the City Information Office.

(I didn't authorize this. Don't believe this. Don't give money.)

She said the money would only be used for the personal interest of people behind the scam.

"'Wag po kayong magpaloko sa campaign fundraising na ito. Maaari po ninyong i-report ang mga ganitong mga aktibidad sa pinakamalapit na himpilan ng pulis," she said.

(Don't be fooled by this fundraising campaign. You can report this to the police.)

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, who chairs the regional political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, had said earlier this month she does "not intend to run for President".

In a Pulse Asia survey conducted from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020, the Davao City mayor topped the list of preferred presidential candidates for the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio had asked surveys and research organizations to remove her name from their polls.

The President had said that the country's highest elective post is "not for women" as he denied that his daughter would seek to succeed him in 2022.

- Report from Hernel Tocmo