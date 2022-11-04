Former BuCor officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos and former senator Leila de Lima. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

MANILA — Former Sen. Leila de Lima on Friday received an apology from former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, one of the government's key witnesses in her controversial drug case.

De Lima and Ragos crossed paths at the hallways of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court, where the former senator's drug case was being heard.

In a video, Ragos was seen reaching for De Lima's hand and was heard saying sorry.

“I am really sorry. Talagang natakot ako,” Ragos told De Lima.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ragos apologizes to De Lima over drug claims | Contributed video

Ragos underwent cross examination regarding the recantation of his testimony against De Lima.

Ragos’ claim that he personally delivered a total of P10 million to De Lima’s former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan allegedly in her house in Parañaque in November and December 2012 was instrumental in keeping the drug case against De Lima alive.

Ragos alleged he was coerced by former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to implicate De Lima. Aguirre has denied the claim.

This week, Aguirre presented a video recording of Ragos supposedly freely and spontaneously narrating to a lawyer from the Public Attorney's Office his allegations against De Lima.

On Nov. 25, Ragos will face another cross examination before the Muntinlupa RTC.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO