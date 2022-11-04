Ex-Justice Secretary admits he met Ragos at casino resort in 2016

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on Friday admitted that he met former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Rafael Ragos at a casino resort in Paranaque in 2016.

Aguirre answered in the affirmative when asked if he met Ragos at the Solaire Resort and Casino.

He denied, however, that he coerced Ragos to link detained former Senator Leila de Lima to the illegal drug trade.

Ragos had earlier claimed that he was brought to the casino resort, where he was forced to sign an affidavit implicating De Lima.

In the affidavit, he said he delivered drug money to De Lima’s house in Parañaque in 2012, supposedly to fund her campaign kitty.

But he recanted his allegation in another affidavit he executed in April, which he affirmed before a Muntinlupa court last week.

“Sabi ko raw, alam mo na mangyayari sa’yo pag hindi ka tetestigo laban kay De Lima,” Aguirre said. “Pero I never told him that.”

“There is no reward for any witnesses against De Lima, all of them voluntarily came, came out,” he added.

Several witnesses have already backtracked on their claims against De Lima, who has been in jail since 2017.

--ANC, 4 November 2022